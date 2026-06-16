Barbados is presently pursuing a partnership with the African Union and CARICOM on reparations.

That’s according to Barbados’ Ambassador to CARICOM, His Excellency David Comissiong, who attended a meeting of the CARICOM Reparations Commission and the reparations commissions of the African Union over the weekend.

Additionally, Ambassador Comissiong, who was speaking on TV8’s Morning Barbados show, says there is a proposal that the African Union should establish an office in Guyana, home of the CARICOM Secretariat, and CARICOM, in turn, establish an office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.