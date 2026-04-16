Barbados is ramping up its hurricane preparedness efforts ahead of the start of the Atlantic hurricane season in June.

Officials say the country is already in an advanced stage of readiness, with a series of emergency management advisory meetings bringing together key ministries and agencies.

Programme Officer with the Department of Emergency Management, Simon Alleyne, says coordination across sectors remains a top priority.

Mr. Alleyne, who was speaking on the sidelines of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Emergency Management Workshop, stressed that stakeholders in the tourism industry must pay special attention to preparedness efforts.