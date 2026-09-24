Barbados had mixed fortunes in Round Seven of the 46th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Uzbekistan, with the men’s team securing a convincing win, while the women suffered defeat.

The Barbados men claimed victory over Aruba two-and-a-half to a half, with Justin Blackman and Emar Edwards claiming victories.

Justin Parsons played to a draw, while Orlando Husbands suffered defeat, as the Bajan men secured the match win.

The women, however, faced a tougher test against Sri Lanka, going down 3-1.

Hannah Wilson produced Barbados’ lone victory, but Sri Lanka claimed the other three boards to take the match.