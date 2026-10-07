Barbados remembers Cubana Flight 455 victims 50 years later

Barbados marks 50th anniversary of Cubana Flight 455 bombing.

Fifty years after Cubana Flight 455 was bombed off the coast of Barbados, the country has once again paused to remember the 73 people who lost their lives.

Yesterday, at a ceremony held to commemorate the tragedy, Minister of Energy, Business Development and Commerce and Senior Minister Coordinating Productive Sector Kerrie Symmonds reaffirmed Barbados’ position against terrorism and injustice.