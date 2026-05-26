A delegation from Barbados will soon travel to the United Kingdom to showcase the island’s indigenous sport of road tennis.

Confirmation came from Minister of Sport and Community Empowerment and Member of Parliament for St. John, Charles Griffith, during a donation of road tennis equipment to The Lodge School in his constituency.

It is understood that the team will be in the UK during the opening two weeks of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships, scheduled for June 29th to July 12th at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Minister Griffith revealed that one or two young players could earn the opportunity to travel on the upcoming trip to England, with similar opportunities also possible for future international tours.

He explained that Barbados must continue taking its young athletes overseas, not only to provide exposure, but also to help promote road tennis and introduce the sport to a wider international audience.

Chairman of the Board of Management of The Lodge School, Henry Inniss, described the donation as timely.