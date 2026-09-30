Barbados Road Tennis Open semi-finals are set Published: September 30, 2026 | Updated: September 30, 2026 1 minute read The stage is set for today’s semi-finals of the Barbados Road Tennis Open 2026 after the quarter-finals were completed recently. Here’s a look at the action from the Dover hard courts. Post navigation Previous: West Indies Women clinch 2-1 ODI series win against ZimbabweNext: New digital check-in system launched at St Thomas Outpatient Clinic Related Stories 1 minute read Government approves long leave for Barbadian nurses September 30, 2026 1 minute read Criminal procedure rules remain a work in progress September 30, 2026 1 minute read Speaker of the House takes parliamentarians to task over punctuality September 30, 2026 1 minute read New digital check-in system launched at St Thomas Outpatient Clinic September 30, 2026 1 minute read West Indies Women clinch 2-1 ODI series win against Zimbabwe September 30, 2026 1 minute read Criminal Procedure Rules are a work in progress says acting AG Nicholls September 30, 2026 Top Stories Government approves long leave for Barbadian nurses 1 Government approves long leave for Barbadian nurses September 30, 2026 Criminal procedure rules remain a work in progress 2 Criminal procedure rules remain a work in progress September 30, 2026 Speaker of the House takes parliamentarians to task over punctuality 3 Speaker of the House takes parliamentarians to task over punctuality September 30, 2026 New digital check-in system launched at St Thomas Outpatient Clinic 4 New digital check-in system launched at St Thomas Outpatient Clinic September 30, 2026