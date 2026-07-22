Barbados has earned another place at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, with Kasahra Hinds being selected as the Caribbean’s only participant in the Equip Skills Academy.

She is among the 15 participants chosen for the programme and will serve as a protocol coordinator, helping to manage international delegate hospitality during the Games, which begin on Thursday and run through to August 2nd in Scotland.

The Equip Skills Academy is designed to develop the next generation of sport leaders across the Commonwealth, giving young professionals hands-on experience at elite sporting events while strengthening the capacity of their home organisations.

Hinds is grateful for the opportunity.

Commonwealth Sport Barbados President Sandra Osborne says Hinds’ selection is a reflection of the impact she has made during her 18-month internship.

Before travelling to Glasgow, Hinds will complete a specialised online training programme to prepare her for the demands of a major international multi-sport event.

Her participation, including travel, accommodation and training, is fully funded by Commonwealth Sport.