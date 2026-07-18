St. Kitts and Nevis has withdrawn its bid to host the 2027 CARIFTA Games, clearing the way for Guyana to stage next year’s championships, while Barbados has secured the rights to host the 2028 edition.

The decision was confirmed following a meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government, where Guyana’s official bid for the 2027 Games was accepted. Barbados’ bid to host the 2028 championships was also approved.

St. Kitts and Nevis’ withdrawal was announced by Sports Minister Samal Duggins, who said that, following consultations with the St. Kitts-Nevis Athletics Association and the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee, the Government determined that 2027 was not the right time to take on the event.

The decision ends a lengthy bidding process that began at this year’s CARIFTA Games in Grenada, where St. Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago were the only countries to express an interest in hosting.

NACAC later required prospective hosts to provide stronger government or sponsor guarantees to safeguard the financial stability of the Games and protect athletics associations from significant financial losses.