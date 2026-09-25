Barbados seeking to turn debt relief into development financing

Barbados is seeking to turn debt relief into development financing, with Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley detailing a series of debt-swap arrangements designed to support the country’s social services.

Addressing the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, Prime Minister Mottley says the initiatives are helping Barbados access financing while addressing its development needs.

She disclosed that the country will soon be doing the first debt-for-social swap, a collaboration involving a number of banks.