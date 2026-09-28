Barbados seeking to turn goodwill with Panama into opportunities

Senior Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Christopher Sinckler, says Barbados is aiming to transform its goodwill with Panama into practical opportunities for Barbadians.

He says, with the growing partnership, there is significant potential for deeper cooperation in many areas.

These include trade, investment, culture, climate resilience and people-to-people exchanges.

The Senior Minister was speaking in Panama at a “60 and 5” Independence event – “From Souse to Saus: A Cultural Reception and Culinary Showcase”.

The event was hosted by the Embassy of Barbados in partnership with the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) at the Panama Canal Museum.

The museum houses and safeguards many of the historical artefacts and records documenting the experiences of Barbadians during the construction of the Panama Canal and railway.

The mission’s Independence celebration activities will climax in November with a pilgrimage to Barbados, for Panamanians of Barbadian descent to “Come ’long home” – and trace their ancestry.