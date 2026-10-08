Barbados senior athletes have ended the track and field programme at the Huntsman Games in Utah, United States, with 59 medals.

They added 12 medals in the final session yesterday, including three gold, six silver and three bronze.

Among the winners, Betty Murray took gold in the women’s 75-79 400 metres; Lester Phillips in the men’s 65-69 400 metres; and Sandra Murray in the women’s 70-74 100 metres.

The final tally includes 17 gold, 28 silver and 14 bronze from the 27 athletes.

Still to be completed are the cycling, race walk and power walk events.