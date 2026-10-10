Barbados’ senior athletes continue to shine at the Huntsman Senior Games in Utah, USA, with the walking events adding to the medal haul.

Following the 59 medals won by the track and field team, the race walkers brought in six gold and three silver medals, moving the overall tally to 68.

Leading the gold-medal charge in the 3,000-metre power walk were Henderson Waltress in the 65 to 69 age group, Patrick Bourne in the 60 to 64 category, and Gloria Crookendale and Grafton Cobham in the 75 to 79 division.

Sophia Greaves also struck gold, winning the 3,000-metre race walk in the 50 to 54 age group.

Adding to the medal count were three silver-medal performances in the power walk. Charmaine Belgrave claimed silver in the 55 to 59 category, Angela Jackson in the 60 to 64 division, and Wendy Barrow in the 65 to 69 age group.