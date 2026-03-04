The Barbados government is calling on the Islamic Republic of Iran to honour its obligations under international law and immediately cease any further unprovoked military action against states in the Gulf region.

In a statement issued earlier today, Barbados also urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint, as it continues to monitor with deep concern the worsening situation in the Middle East.

The government made it clear that Barbados stands firmly with the international community in advocating for de-escalation, respect for international law, and the urgent restoration of stability in the Gulf.

It expressed particular alarm over what it described as retaliatory attacks by Iran on Gulf states, calling them a grave escalation of tensions.

The government says such actions represent a clear violation of the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and non-interference enshrined in the United Nations Charter and international law.