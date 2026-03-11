Barbados strengthening cyber defences to safeguard citizens

Protecting the country against cybercrime remains a matter of top priority for Government.

This assurance comes from Minister of Industry, Innovation, Science and Technology, Senator Jonathan Reid.

Minister Reid says the country is actively working on strengthening its cyber defences to protect citizens from phishing, data theft and ransomware.

He responded as the matter came up for discussion during today’s sitting of the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure 2026-2027 session in Parliament.