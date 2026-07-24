The Ministry of Health and Wellness, in collaboration with the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO), is strengthening Barbados’ capacity to detect, report and respond to vaccine-preventable diseases through the introduction of the Vaccine-Preventable Diseases Surveillance Monitoring and Reporting Tool (VPD-SMART).

A two-day technical mission, held on July 20–21, 2026, brought together representatives to support the country’s implementation of the digital surveillance platform.

Barbados is the third country in the Caribbean to begin implementing VPD-SMART for vaccine-preventable diseases.

The introduction of VPD-SMART is expected to enhance the country’s ability to rapidly detect and investigate suspected cases of vaccine-preventable diseases, improve the quality and timeliness of reporting, strengthen compliance with international disease notification requirements, and improve workforce capacity and workload management.

The initiative supports ongoing efforts to modernise the country’s health information systems and reinforces Barbados’ commitment to maintaining its elimination status for measles, rubella and polio through real-time surveillance.