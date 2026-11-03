As Barbados prepares to celebrate 60 years of Independence, tourism officials are using World Travel Market 2026 to build on the island’s strong relationship with the United Kingdom.

The Minister’s reception at JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London marked the official launch of Barbados’ participation in the three-day event.

Minister of Tourism and International Transport Ian Gooding-Edghill says the focus is on strengthening partnerships and making the most of expanded airlift.

Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. Chief Executive Officer Andrea Franklin is also highlighting the importance of community experiences, such as the Dine Bajan initiative, in ensuring visitors experience Bajan culture.