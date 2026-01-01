Barbados senior men’s national striker Niall Reid-Stephen has signed a major football contract to join New Mexico United FC.

The 24-year-old is set to move from South Tormenta FC in a record deal for an undisclosed transfer fee.

The transfer equals the record amount paid by a USL Championship club to a USL League One club.

Reid-Stephen, who scored 13 goals and had seven assists in 28 games, will now ply his trade in the USL Championship, the second tier of US soccer.