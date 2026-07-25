Two top Barbados surfers have advanced in the surfing programme on day six of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo.

Jacob Burke qualified for round two of the men’s shortboard after winning Heat Two of Main Round One with a score of 13.83, while Lewis St. John finished third in the same heat with a score of 4.57 and advances to the repechage.

Meanwhile, Chelsea Tuach won Heat Four of the women’s shortboard with an overall score of 8.50 to also move on.

In golf, Xzavier Wiggins is 13th after round one of the men’s individual event at nine over par.