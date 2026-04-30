Barbados surfers deliver strong showing at Pan American Surf Games

The men’s short-board competition proved fruitful for Team Barbados today at the Pan American Surf Games in Panama.

In heat three, Joshua Burke delivered a strong performance, finishing second behind Ecuador’s Maximiliano Saenz.

He posted wave scores of 4.47 and 3.37 for a combined total of 7.84.

Meanwhile, the other Burke brother, Jacob, who earlier in the day competed in the men’s long-board competition, did not advance to the third round, finishing fourth in heat three of round two with a total score of 7.76 points.

His two best waves earned scores of 3.93 and 3.83.

However, it was a much stronger showing in the short-board event, where he finished second in his heat, posting waves of 4.03 and 3.90 for a combined total of 7.93, enough to advance to round two.

The other Bajan surfer, Lewis St John, will be first in the water tomorrow when the men’s short-board competition resumes.

Also expected on the waves is Barbados’ lone female surfer, Chelsea Tuach, in round two of the women’s short-board competition.