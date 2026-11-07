The 2026 ISA World Surfing Games were officially opened last evening in Punta Roca, Peru, with Barbados fielding a four-member team.

Brothers Joshua and Jacob Burke represented Team Barbados as the sand pourer and flag bearer, respectively. The sand added to the Unity Bowl was from Burke’s Beach in Christ Church.

The other members of the team are Lewis St. John and Chelsea Tuach, who is carrying the torch for the women.

The men were in action today in their opening round, but it was a tough outing for the Bajans, as all three finished third in their respective heats.

St. John was first up and, despite putting together a strong showing in the water, his combined wave score of 7.4 was not enough to secure automatic advancement.

The same fate befell Joshua Burke, who recorded a total of 8.07 but also missed out on direct qualification and will have to take the repechage route.

Younger brother Jacob faces a similar challenge, posting a wave total of 7.44 to join his fellow Barbadians in the repechage, where they will get another opportunity to keep their campaign alive.

Meanwhile, the women hit the waves tomorrow, with Chelsea Tuach set to compete in Heat 18 at around 1:20 p.m. Barbados time.