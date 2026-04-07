Barbados surges to 34 medals at CARIFTA Aquatics

Barbadian swimmers continued their strong showing at the 39th CARIFTA Aquatic Championships in Martinique, adding 12 medals on night three to bring their overall tally to 34: 16 gold, 11 silver and seven bronze.

The haul of five gold, six silver and one bronze builds on the 22 medals collected through the first two days of competition.

Mikhael Sobers opened the night with gold in the boys’ 13–14 800 metres freestyle, touching the wall in 9:07.16, before returning to claim bronze in the 100 metres freestyle in 55.66 seconds.

Christian Vanderpool was the standout performer in the boys’ 11–12 age group, sweeping two gold medal, the 200 metres individual medley in 2:32.10 and the 50 metres breaststroke in 34.70 seconds.

Heidi Stoute continued her impressive championships, winning gold in the girls’ 15–17 100 metres freestyle in 57.05 seconds. She also anchored the girls’ 15–17 800 metres freestyle relay team alongside Toria Alleyne, Isabella Mayers and Jaiya Simmons, who touched home in 8:56.28 for another gold.

Zachary Ladipo contributed silver in the boys’ 11–12 100 metres freestyle, clocking 1:00.05, while Gabriella Babb and Keniel Ledgister were runners-up in the girls’ and boys’ 11–12 200 metres butterfly in 2:47.31 and 2:31.62, respectively.

Simmons added a silver in the girls’ 15–17 200 metres butterfly in 2:26.24, with Victor Ashby also finishing second in the boys’ counterpart in 2:13.59. The 11–12 mixed 400 metres freestyle relay team of Ladipo, Jayla Best, Babb and Vanderpool rounded out the night’s silver medals in 4:13.10.