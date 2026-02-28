Barbados–Suriname talks focus on connectivity and cooperation

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley this afternoon met with the President of Suriname, Jennifer Geerlings-Simons.

The two leaders held a focused and practical discussion on advancing regional industrialisation, strengthening energy sustainability, expanding cooperative agricultural capacity, deepening cultural exchange, and addressing shared priorities in food and water security.

They also explored opportunities to improve airlift between our countries, because stronger regional ties must be supported by real connectivity.

They then made their way to Agrofest, where they toured several exhibits.

Video: Christopher Wood #CBCNewsBarbados