Barbados is celebrating double gold at the Senior Caribbean Area Squash Championships in Jamaica, with Meghan Best and Khamal Cumberbatch capturing the women’s and men’s individual titles.

Both Bajans defeated their Guyanese opponents in straight games to secure the regional crowns. Best claimed her fourth Caribbean title, joining an elite group of winners, while Cumberbatch captured his fourth consecutive men’s title, moving into second place on the all-time winners’ list.

Cumberbatch and Best are now in contention for a second title as they team up in tonight’s mixed doubles final against Ince and Fernandes, which got under way at 7 p.m. Barbados time.

Barbados is represented in all three doubles finals, with the women’s pair of Eboni Atherley and Jada Smith-Padmore taking on Guyana’s Kirsten Gomes and Ashley Khalil.

The men’s doubles final will close out today’s action, with Jason Doyle and Shawn Simpson facing the Cayman Islands pair of Cameron Stafford and Jake Kelly.