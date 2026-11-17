Barbados Taekwondo celebrates 40 years of international affiliation Published: November 17, 2026 | Updated: November 17, 2026 1 minute read The Barbados Taekwondo Association’s annual awards were special this year, as they were about more than just honouring the outstanding athletes. Post navigation Previous: Road tennis gets a new twistNext: Attorney General says proposed court amendment will protect appeal rights Related Stories 1 minute read YES plans to expand Ideas Arena programme November 17, 2026 1 minute read Government proposes new fund to strengthen Barbados’ disaster resilience November 17, 2026 1 minute read BCC book volleyball quarter-final spot with win over Springer November 17, 2026 1 minute read Recent legislative reforms credited with reducing criminal justice system backlog November 17, 2026 1 minute read Carl Moore remembered as a visionary November 17, 2026 1 minute read Attorney General says proposed court amendment will protect appeal rights November 17, 2026 Top Stories Government proposes new fund to strengthen Barbados’ disaster resilience 1 Government proposes new fund to strengthen Barbados’ disaster resilience November 17, 2026 Recent legislative reforms credited with reducing criminal justice system backlog 2 Recent legislative reforms credited with reducing criminal justice system backlog November 17, 2026 Carl Moore remembered as a visionary 3 Carl Moore remembered as a visionary November 17, 2026 Attorney General says proposed court amendment will protect appeal rights 4 Attorney General says proposed court amendment will protect appeal rights November 17, 2026