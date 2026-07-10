Defending champions Barbados are seeking back-to-back titles in the CWI Rising Stars Men’s Under-19 Championship, which bowls off on Saturday in Antigua.

Last year’s champions departed the Grantley Adams International Airport Thursday morning under the guidance of Head Coach Robin Parris.

He said that while it is a youthful squad, he expects the team, led by captain Gadson Bowens and senior players R’Jai Gittens and Justin Parris, to perform well.

Barbados’ opening Under-19 50-over fixture is against the Windward Islands.