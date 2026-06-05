Barbados targets promotion in CONCACAF Nations League

Barbados will be seeking promotion to League A when the fifth edition of the CONCACAF Nations League kicks off later this year.

The Barbados senior men’s national team has been placed in League B alongside Belize, Bonaire, Bermuda, Dominica, Cuba, French Guiana, Grenada, Guyana, Guadeloupe, the Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Martin, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

League B will feature 16 teams divided into four groups of four.

During the September, October and November FIFA match windows, each team will play home-and-away matches against every opponent in its group, for a total of six matches per team.

Following the group stage, the four group winners will advance to the league championship, where they will compete for the title of League B champions.

The group winners will be promoted to League A, while the fourth-placed finishers will be relegated to League C.

On 23 July, CONCACAF will conduct the competition’s group stage draw.

The teams participating in each league’s group stage will be allocated to pots based on the CONCACAF rankings as of 20 July.

The 2026/2027 CONCACAF Nations League will serve as the qualifying tournament for the 2027 CONCACAF Gold Cup.