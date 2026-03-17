Barbados’ tourism sector is being positioned for year-round growth, but the government says success goes beyond infrastructure.

Speaking at the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association’s first quarterly meeting, Finance Minister Ryan Straughn outlined a strategy to strengthen the island’s tourism product amid a changing global landscape.

He stressed that while investments in facilities and infrastructure are important, the real value lies in service and human interaction.

Minister Straughn says the government’s plan is also addressing a long-standing issue in the industry: seasonality. Part of that effort includes a major language training initiative, encouraging tourism workers to learn Spanish to better engage new markets.