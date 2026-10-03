Barbados ticks all the boxes for visitors, says Nigerian travel agent

Barbados is the island that delivers.

That’s according to Nigerian owner and founder of V-N-B Holidays and Travel Experience, Valentina Rotimi, who spoke to the Business Report on the sidelines of the Spirit of Barbados Mega Fam at the Hilton Barbados today.

On her second visit to Barbados, she tells the Business Report that the island ticks all the boxes.

The travel agent says visitors to Barbados can choose from beaches, resorts, cultural events, cuisine, water sports and nature-based experiences.

Rotimi says Barbados is the preferred destination for travellers from Canada.