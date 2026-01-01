Barbados becoming the first Caribbean country with a fully cashless public transport fare system will soon be a reality.

Minister of Transport and Works, Santia Bradshaw, says the rollout of real-time payments and smart card technology is expected to be completed early in the new year.

She made the announcement at the Bridgetown Port where thirty-five Transport Board buses were handed over to the Transport Board.

Minister Bradshaw says work is also underway on a mobile application that will allow commuters to track buses in real time and know exactly when they’re arriving.