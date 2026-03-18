Don’t be alarmed if your phone lights up with tsunami alerts tomorrow. It’s only a test.

The Barbados Meteorological Service will be activating its BMS Insight app as part of the annual Carib Wave exercise.

The test is scheduled for tomorrow between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., with alerts going out at multiple intervals during that period.

Deputy Director of the Met Office, Brian Murray, says the exercise is part of a wider regional tsunami preparedness drill coordinated by the Department of Emergency Management.

As part of this year’s activities, evacuation drills will also be carried out.

Students from Deacons Primary, Eagle Hall Primary, and St. Leonard’s Boys’ Secondary will take part in a simulated tsunami scenario based on a potential eruption from Kick ’em Jenny.

Mr Murray says the broader aim is to have Barbados’ coastal communities designated tsunami ready by 2030, in line with a global ocean safety initiative led by UNESCO.