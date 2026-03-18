Barbados to host Americas Netball World Cup qualifiers

Barbados is set to step in as host of the Americas Netball Regional Qualifier from October 19 to 26, following the withdrawal of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which is no longer able to stage the tournament.

The late change places Barbados at the centre of regional netball action, with top teams from across the Americas expected to converge on the island for the crucial qualifying competition.

With limited turnaround time, local organisers are now working to finalise preparations to ensure a smooth and successful event, while also boosting Barbados’ sporting calendar and showcasing its ability to host high-level regional competitions.

President of the Barbados Netball Association, Nisha Craigwell, says hosting the tournament augurs well for Barbados, describing it as a positive opportunity.

Craigwell also noted that it will be a major advantage for the national team, the Bajan Gems, to compete on home court, benefiting from familiar surroundings and strong local support.