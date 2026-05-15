Barbados to host CHTA Travel Marketplace 2027

Barbados has been selected to host the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association Travel Marketplace 2027.

The announcement was made last night during the closing ceremony of the CHTA Travel Marketplace 2026 in Antigua and Barbuda.

Barbados’ Minister of Tourism, Ian Gooding-Edghill, who attended the event alongside officials from the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. and the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association, said the CHTA Travel Marketplace remains the region’s premier tourism business event.

He noted that the event brings together international tour operators, wholesalers, airlines, hospitality leaders and key decision makers from around the world.