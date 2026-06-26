Barbados to host Marketplace 2027

The highly anticipated Marketplace 2027 event will be held in Barbados.

This exciting announcement was made by the Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Ian Gooding-Edghill, during the closing ceremony of Connect Barbados held recently at Harbour Lights Restaurant.

Speaking to a diverse audience that included travel agents and key stakeholders from across the tourism sector, Minister Gooding-Edghill said it marks a significant milestone for the island’s tourism industry.

The Minister says early engagement and strategic marketing will be crucial to attracting visitors and partners, ensuring the success of Marketplace 2027 and boosting Barbados’ position as a top travel destination.

This announcement also reinforces Barbados’ commitment to growing its tourism sector by fostering collaboration among industry players and showcasing the island’s unique offerings on the global stage.