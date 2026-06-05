Barbados will be taking the route of offender monitoring in the near future.

Word of this came from Minister of Legal Affairs and Criminal Justice, Michael Lashley.

Minister Lashley says offender monitoring will soon be utilised by the legal system to tackle the issue of people reoffending while out on bail.

He spoke about Barbados making offender monitoring law during the debate on the Criminal Gangs (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2026, in the Senate.

Minister Lashley noted that the Criminal Gangs (Prevention and Control) legislation also addresses harbouring, which is an obstruction of justice and is considered an extremely serious crime.

However, he noted that the legislation also includes special consideration for a parent caught harbouring a child known to be involved in criminal activities.

Those seeking bail for an offence under the Act will have to apply to the High Court.

The Bill also seeks to address gang leaders looking to recruit members, particularly children.

Minister Lashley also announced that legislators will be debating the establishment of a gun court next Tuesday.