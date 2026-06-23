Barbados to measure tourism’s direct economic impact

Barbados is seeking to measure the direct economic impact the tourism industry is having on the national economy.

It will be done through the establishment of an experimental Tourism Satellite Account.

Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Ian Gooding-Edghill, spoke about the initiative while addressing scores of global tour operator partners attending Connect Barbados 2026.

He was addressing the opening ceremony at the Hilton Barbados Resort last evening.

Anesta Henry has that story.