Barbados to modernise Road Traffic Act with new penalties and demerit system

Barbados is set to enter a new era of traffic enforcement as the Government moves to modernise the Road Traffic Act, legislation that has governed the nation’s roads for more than four decades.

Leading debate on the Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill 2025, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Works Santia Bradshaw said the current fixed penalty system is outdated, inefficient, and frustrating for both citizens and the courts.

The bill also lays the groundwork for reforming the demerit points system, bringing Barbados in line with regional and international standards, where habitual offenders risk losing their licences altogether.

Government says the amendments represent one phase of a broader modernisation of road safety, court efficiency, and traffic enforcement in Barbados.

Public education is expected to follow once the new penalties are approved by Cabinet.