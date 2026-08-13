Barbados is preparing to recognise 120 citizens for outstanding service and contribution to the country.

Leader of Government Business in the Senate, Senator Lisa Cummins, says the initiative continues the tradition of commemorative national honours.

Senator Cummins says 60 members of the uniformed services will be recognised, along with 60 other outstanding Barbadians.

She also listed the categories from which those to be honoured will be chosen.

The new legislation is now the Barbados Diamond Anniversary Honour Act 2026.