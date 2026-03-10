Barbados to recruit air traffic controllers after airspace disruption

Barbados is moving to shore up its air traffic control system after last weekend’s staff disruption contributed to a shutdown of the island’s airspace.

Government is launching a recruitment drive to tackle the shortage of air traffic controllers at the Grantley Adams International Airport, starting this financial year.

Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Ian Gooding-Edghill, says once that’s completed, the airport will have all the air traffic controllers it needs.

He spoke about the recruitment plans during the discussion on the 2026-2027 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure.