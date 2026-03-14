Barbados to reintroduce cruise inter-porting with San Juan

A boost for the local cruise industry as Barbados and Princess Cruises will reintroduce inter-porting between the Port of Bridgetown and San Juan, commencing this winter cruise season.

Barbados will serve as the second homeport for Princess Cruises’ expanded 2027 and 2028 Southern Caribbean programmes, offering travellers the option to begin and end their trip on the island.

This development further confirms Barbados’ position as the number one cruise homeport in the Southern Caribbean and opens new opportunities for visitors.

More than 30 voyages across 15 Caribbean destinations are included in the programme, with Crown Princess sailing from January through March 2027 and Emerald Princess sailing from November 2027 through March 2028.

Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.’s Senior Business Development Officer (Cruise), Tia Broomes, commented on the development.