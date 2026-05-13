The Barbados Tridents are back.

Government and the Royals Sports Group have announced the return of the iconic franchise to the Caribbean Premier League as part of an ambitious One Barbados initiative.

The historic three-year partnership is intended to form part of a much larger national movement, with the newly relaunched Barbados Tridents serving as a beacon of national pride.

Officials say the initiative reaffirms the franchise as a year-round national asset and introduces what is believed to be a first-of-its-kind public-private partnership in elite franchise cricket.

Additionally, the franchise will revert to its national colours in a newly redesigned matchday jersey, in recognition of Barbados’ deep cricketing history and enduring national pride.

Through the partnership, the Government of Barbados and the Royals Sports Group have agreed in principle to Government becoming a minority co-investor in the franchise, subject to the relevant approvals.

Majority ownership and day-to-day management of the franchise will remain unchanged, with the team continuing to operate as part of the Royals Sports Group, one of the world’s leading multi-team sports ownership platforms.

The local franchise won the CPL title in 2014 and 2019.