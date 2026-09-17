A 44-ball century by Player of the Match Maaz Sadaqat has ended Barbados Tridents’ run in the Republic Bank CPL, as they lost the Eliminator to Jamaica Kingsmen last night.

Sent into bat at Kensington Oval, the Tridents had a horrible start, being reduced to 30 for five after seven overs.

A 114-run sixth-wicket partnership between Quinton de Kock and captain Chris Green was then the backbone of a recovery.

De Kock, with 71 that included five fours and two sixes, and Green, with an unbeaten 57 with five fours and a six, led the Tridents to 144 for six from their 20 overs.

In reply, the Kingsmen wasted little time in reaching the target, racing to 145 for one off 14.1 overs to win by nine wickets with 35 balls to spare.

Sadaqat top-scored with 112 off 49 balls, with nine fours and eight sixes.

The Kingsmen have advanced to Qualifier #2 on Friday.

Tonight at 8 p.m. is Qualifier #1 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.