Barbados have advanced to the Tier F final of the FIFA Under-15 World Cup and Festival in Azerbaijan, where they will face Suriname for the title.

The Baby Tridents booked their place in the decider with an impressive 6-2 victory over Papua New Guinea today, keeping their hopes of a strong finish alive.

Raezario Roach led the charge with a brace, while Danari Griffith, Caleb Catwell, Kevio Bellamy and Jevonte Ward also got on the scoresheet, each contributing a goal to complete the convincing win.

Barbados will now turn their attention to the final against Suriname, with the Young Tridents looking to cap off their campaign in style by claiming the Tier F crown.