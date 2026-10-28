Barbados’ Under-15 footballers have recorded their first victory at the FIFA Under-15 World Cup and Festival in Azerbaijan, bouncing back in style with a commanding 5-0 win over the US Virgin Islands.

The Young Tridents had earlier endured a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to Grenada, going down 5-4 from the spot after the teams were locked 2-2 at the end of regulation and extra time.

However, Barbados responded emphatically in their second outing, with Kaleb Catwell leading the charge. He netted twice to spearhead the five-goal rout.

Danari Griffith, Jevonte Ward and Zion Greene also got on the scoresheet as Barbados secured their first win of the tournament.

The Tridents will now look to carry that momentum into their next assignment against Bhutan in the Tier F quarter-finals.