Barbados Under-19 champions receive warm welcome home admin Published: July 25, 2026 | Updated: July 25, 2026 1 minute read The successful Barbados Under-19 cricket team is back on home soil after returning with the CWI 50-over title. They received a warm welcome last night on their arrival. Post navigation Previous: Weather forecast for Saturday, July 25, 2026Next: BPWCCUL launches Summer Loan Promotion Related Stories 1 minute read Team Barbados begins Commonwealth Games campaign in Glasgow admin July 25, 2026 1 minute read 2026 Ninja Throwdown expected to boost sports tourism admin July 25, 2026 1 minute read Weymouth Wales begins CFU Club Shield campaign admin July 25, 2026 1 minute read BPWCCUL launches Summer Loan Promotion admin July 25, 2026 1 minute read Weather forecast for Saturday, July 25, 2026 admin July 25, 2026 1 minute read Sandy Lane Charitable Trust donates $100,000 for school uniforms admin July 24, 2026 We Are De Crop Over Vibe Pic-O-De-Crop venue change draws mixed reaction 1 Pic-O-De-Crop venue change draws mixed reaction July 24, 2026 Young calypsonians face judges at Rhythms of Legacy Tent 2 Young calypsonians face judges at Rhythms of Legacy Tent July 21, 2026 Super Gladiators face the judges 3 Super Gladiators face the judges July 21, 2026 Barbados crowns new Junior Monarchs 4 Barbados crowns new Junior Monarchs July 20, 2026