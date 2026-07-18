The Barbados Under-19 team will head clash against the Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 team today full of confidence, but mindful that they can still improve.

That’s the word from the Bajan camp, as head coach Robin Parris looks to secure their place at the top of the table with 22 points and three wins from three matches.

Barbados secured an emphatic 114-run victory over the Windward Islands, then crushed the Leeward Islands by 258 runs, before earning a hard-fought 63-run win against Guyana.

The round four match is set for the Pigotts Sports Ground in Antigua.