A five-wicket haul from Rajeev Parsooram laid the foundation for Barbados Under-19s to extend their unbeaten run in the CWI Rising Stars Men’s Under-19 Championship with a six-wicket victory over Trinidad and Tobago today.

Parsooram finished with impressive figures of five for 35 as the young Trinis were bowled out for 141, despite a top score of 54 from Christian Lall.

Justin Parris and Raphael Lovell supported well with two wickets apiece.

Barbados made light work of the chase, reaching 142 for four in 31.1 overs.

Seth Smith top-scored with an unbeaten 40, Jordan Graham made 37, while Parris remained not out on 27 and Kemar Dixon contributed 23.

The victory keeps Barbados at the top of the standings with 28.6 points.

Barbados will secure the championship title on Monday whether they win or lose their final match against Jamaica Under-19s.