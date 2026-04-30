Barbados’ unemployment rate is below the historic average.

The disclosure came from Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados, the Most Honourable Dr. Kevin Greenidge, during his review of the first quarter of the Barbados economy.

He said unemployment was at 7.2% at the end of December last year and gave further details.

The Bank official called for skills development and on-the-job training in order to make good of the gains occasioned by unemployment.