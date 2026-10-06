Barbados urged to keep pace with technological developments

Minister of Labour, Social Security and the Third Sector, Colin Jordan, says Barbados must keep pace with technological developments to protect the country from money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

Mr Jordan was contributing to debate on the “Virtual Assets Provider Bill 2026” in Parliament today.

He says legislation must keep pace with technology if Barbados is to effectively combat financial crime.

He says the country must also ensure it does not become complicit in the negative or illegal uses of new technologies.