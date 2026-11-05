Barbados urged to place greater value on technical and vocational education
Barbados is being urged to place greater value on technical and vocational education as the country seeks to prepare its young people for a rapidly changing global economy.
The call comes following Team Barbados’ historic performance at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, where Khajon Albert secured the country’s first-ever global podium finish.
Minister of Training and Tertiary Education Sandra Husbands says the achievement must now be used as a springboard for transforming skills training.
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