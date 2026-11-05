Barbados is being urged to place greater value on technical and vocational education as the country seeks to prepare its young people for a rapidly changing global economy.

The call comes following Team Barbados’ historic performance at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, where Khajon Albert secured the country’s first-ever global podium finish.

Minister of Training and Tertiary Education Sandra Husbands says the achievement must now be used as a springboard for transforming skills training.

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