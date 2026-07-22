Barbados Water Authority warns of fake TikTok account

The Barbados Water Authority is responding to a fake BWA TikTok account in circulation.

The Authority is stating categorically that the TikTok account under the name Barbados Water Works (@246BWA) currently making the rounds is not a legitimate account of the BWA.

It says that the fake account features the Barbados Water Authority logo and footage taken from the Authority’s legitimate social media pages but reuses the material in a dangerous and malicious manner.

Additionally, the BWA says the information being shared on the fake platform, indicating that persons can pay their water bills via FirstPay, is also false.

The BWA invites persons who come across this fake TikTok account to report it to TikTok as precisely what it is- harmful misinformation.